There's a new billboard that coughs when it senses cigarette smoke

A new billboard in Sweden coughs when it senses cigarette smoke as part of a campaign to highlight the dangers of tobacco.

Pharmacy Apotek Hjartat has created the advert to support a campaign it’s running to get smokers to make a new year resolution to quit.

It has placed the billboard, which features a black and white image of a man, in Stockholm’s Odenplan Square. But, when smoke detectors built into the display sense smoke, the man comes to life and begins coughing heavily.

According to the World Health Organisation, tobacco use kills about six million people each year but the billboard and its placement are aiming to help reduce that number.

Apotek said it was put in Odenplan Square because of the number of smokers in the area, while the coughing animation ended with adverts for quit smoking products.

Last year, Apotek created a virtual reality app featuring natural and calming scenes to distract users from minor aches and pains such as vaccinations and periods.