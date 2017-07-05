There’s a new baby orangutan at Twycross Zoo and you can help choose his name

Twycross Zoo is celebrating the birth of its second Bornean orangutan this year and is asking the public to help name him.

The new arrival was born to mother Kibriah on June 16 and both are doing well.

The baby boy, who is 40-year-old Kibriah’s sixth child, is an important part of the European Endangered Species Programme, which helps to widen the genetic variety of Bornean orangutans in captivity.

Once the baby orangutan enters adulthood in his teenage years, he will be rehomed at another zoo to start his own family.

In the wild, this species faces threats to its habitat from palm oil production, which requires clearing of the rainforest. Bornean orangutans are also at risk from illegal hunting.

The little chap born in June is as yet unnamed, so the zoo’s keepers will be letting the public decide.

To prevent another Boaty McBoatface incident, the keepers have proposed three options in the Bornean local languages: Basuki (meaning to flourish), Budi (wise) and Olbert (famous).

If you feel strongly about any of these names, you can vote on the zoo’s Facebook page.