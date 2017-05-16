There's a Kickstarter campaign for The RompHim - that's a playsuit designed just for men

Twitter has been having its say on a Kickstarter project aimed at selling a new one-piece specifically for men.

Romper, playsuit, jumpsuit… whatever you want to call it, ACED Design – the people behind The RompHim – say they’re revolutionising men’s fashion with the summery outfit.

(Kickstarter/ACED Design)

If you’re wondering about the design, the one-piece has a front shirt pocket, adjustable waist tabs and, yes, a zipper fly.

“While our female friends love their rompers, the biggest complaint we heard from them was the whole ‘getting fully undressed to go pee’ thing,” it says on the Kickstarter. “Luckily this sturdy metal zipper simplifies that process for guys.”

Right, over to Twitter for their opinions on The RompHim… here are a few people not exactly feeling the look.

@070180 I'm offended by the zipper at the crotch. That's not a romper. — Alesia (@aaaisela) May 15, 2017

@070180 How much easier does peeing have to be for y'all hmm? The point of a romper is it's impractical but cute. — Alesia (@aaaisela) May 15, 2017

i think we've taken crowdfunding too far https://t.co/F2xnnswdLC — Brett Molina (@brettmolina23) May 15, 2017

But there are some tweeters who seem to see the appeal more… even if they can’t take it that seriously.

I'd legit wear a romphim. https://t.co/MzGE4dQbXt — Dana Wessel (@DanaWessel) May 15, 2017

@fmanjoo Just me, in a RompHim, with a fidget spinner, and a grande Unicorn Latte. That's what I want the world to remember about 2017. — Myke (@MikeWehner) May 15, 2017

I love the Romphim. I want more. Let's get broggings, jeggings with a crotch like briefs. Manties, brobra, guytails, dudresses, glouses... — Tofi (@tofiwillis) May 15, 2017

in 6 months time your fave IG couple go be out wearing matching rompher and romphim — Awringe (@Aleksandrlaw) May 15, 2017

i'd wear those RompHim outfits if they sell 😅 — shpip (@_shpipo) May 15, 2017

My opinion about the RompHim I think depends on whether they themselves think this is supposed to be funny https://t.co/vOCV2oMWto — Jaya Saxena (@jayasax) May 15, 2017

The team behind The RompHim all go to business school together and explain in the description on the Kickstarter project that they came up with the idea while “sitting around drinking beers one evening”.

They say they’ve since worked with a Chicago fashion design consultancy to bring The RompHim to life. The description of the Kickstarter project includes a sizing guide, and an advertisement for a special edition playsuit for Fourth of July celebrations.

And, well, they’ve managed to raise $41,360 so far – more than four times their goal of $10,000.

So, you’d better keep an eye out for your mates/boyfriends working a RompHim this summer.