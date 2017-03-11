There's a 'handsome' fox in London that the internet is going crazy for
Not everyone would be thrilled to come face-to-face with a fox.
But BBC newsreader Zeb Soanes has become quite accustomed to visits from his local four-legged resident – probably because he’s so freakishly suave and good looking.
Gaspard, the handsomest fox in London: pic.twitter.com/lYew7ZFc06— Zeb Soanes (@zebsoanes) March 9, 2017
This is Gaspard's 'ham face' #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Jr8NXbedF7— Zeb Soanes (@zebsoanes) March 2, 2017
People are going nuts for the handsome fox named Gaspard (but of course).
@zebsoanes bear like. Cute nose. Very handsome— Helena Lee (@BBCHelenaLee) March 11, 2017
Who dines on whole wedges of only the finest Parmesan.
@benkendall Cave-matured for 36 months, he won't touch anything else— Zeb Soanes (@zebsoanes) March 9, 2017
Because Soanes knows he needs to give the people what they want now, he’s set up a Twitter account for young, or perhaps old and wise, Gaspard.
Thank you all for welcoming me to Twitter. I will be mostly tweeting about ham .... #HamFace pic.twitter.com/qIX2yyMY3K— Gaspard The Fox (@GaspardTheFox) March 11, 2017
People are now tweeting him pictures of their own local foxes they’ve got to know over the years.
@zebsoanes @TimeOutLondon handsome fellow! I sometimes see this cutie around Lewisham Tesco: pic.twitter.com/CNy18YrX9J— Helen (@Dogearedtatty) March 11, 2017
@zebsoanes my fox sends love to gaspard 🦊 pic.twitter.com/ITnwkeOJZ4— vix (@vixvixvix) March 10, 2017
@zebsoanes @GreatDismal Wolverhampton Fox says hi.... pic.twitter.com/QKJDtqRCHZ— Adi_B (@_Adi_B) March 10, 2017
@zebsoanes pic.twitter.com/ekVw5CDTYP— Jack Moore (@Jack_Moore7) March 11, 2017
Ok, so maybe not the last one.
