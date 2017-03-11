There's a 'handsome' fox in London that the internet is going crazy for

Not everyone would be thrilled to come face-to-face with a fox.

But BBC newsreader Zeb Soanes has become quite accustomed to visits from his local four-legged resident – probably because he’s so freakishly suave and good looking.

Gaspard, the handsomest fox in London: pic.twitter.com/lYew7ZFc06 — Zeb Soanes (@zebsoanes) March 9, 2017

People are going nuts for the handsome fox named Gaspard (but of course).

@zebsoanes bear like. Cute nose. Very handsome — Helena Lee (@BBCHelenaLee) March 11, 2017

Who dines on whole wedges of only the finest Parmesan.

@benkendall Cave-matured for 36 months, he won't touch anything else — Zeb Soanes (@zebsoanes) March 9, 2017

Because Soanes knows he needs to give the people what they want now, he’s set up a Twitter account for young, or perhaps old and wise, Gaspard.

Thank you all for welcoming me to Twitter. I will be mostly tweeting about ham .... #HamFace pic.twitter.com/qIX2yyMY3K — Gaspard The Fox (@GaspardTheFox) March 11, 2017

People are now tweeting him pictures of their own local foxes they’ve got to know over the years.

