There's a 'handsome' fox in London that the internet is going crazy for

Back to Discover Home

Not everyone would be thrilled to come face-to-face with a fox.

But BBC newsreader Zeb Soanes has become quite accustomed to visits from his local four-legged resident – probably because he’s so freakishly suave and good looking.

People are going nuts for the handsome fox named Gaspard (but of course).

Who dines on whole wedges of only the finest Parmesan.

Because Soanes knows he needs to give the people what they want now, he’s set up a Twitter account for young, or perhaps old and wise, Gaspard.

People are now tweeting him pictures of their own local foxes they’ve got to know over the years.

Ok, so maybe not the last one.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Fox, Handsome, London

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover