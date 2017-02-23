There's a bar in Australia where men are banned from approaching women

If you’re a woman who’s sick of nights out being interrupted by men trying to talk to you, then this bar may well sound pretty appealing.

The newly-opened Maple Bar in Canberra, Australia, is getting rather a lot of attention because of a rule that’s part of its entry policy – men aren’t allowed to approach women.

The flyer for the Maple Bar detailing the house rules is just *so* brilliantly sassy. It says: “Gentlemen, don’t approach ladies; and if you are so lucky to have one approach you, treat her as you would her mother.

“No hooting, no hollering. Be polite and approachable, but let the lady advance to you if she chooses.”

(Maple Bar)

The bar is found on the second floor of the Treehouse Bar and is run by Mike Kadinski and partner Sophia Carlini.

Carlini explained there is a huge house rules sign at the entry to the place, as well as being in the front of every menu.

(David Beach)

The Maple Bar also has a hostess who meets and greets all the guests. “She decides who enters based on their attitude and whether or not they meet the dress code,” said Carlini.

“Madi’s role doesn’t end there, she engages with customers throughout the night and works with the bar and security staff to ensure the house rules are being adhered to.”

(David Beach)

And if a man breaks the rules? Carlini added that they will be politely asked to finish their drink and make their way downstairs to the main bar.

This isn’t the only place Down Under with this sort of policy, either – the rules were “borrowed and amended from the famous Neil Perry Restaurant Rock Pool Bar and Grill in Sydney.” Carlini said they liked the rules and thought they would work well for the Maple Bar.

Let’s be real, many women have undoubtedly had occasions when they would have been grateful of something similar down their local.

(David Beach)

And, regardless of what you think of their rules, Maple Bar sounds pretty amazing drinks-wise – the pair had a cocktail connoisseur come down from Melbourne to help them design the menu.

Some of the drinks are made with maple syrup and one of them is even dusted with gold glitter. Ooo-er.