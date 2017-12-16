There’s one thing Mark Hamill didn’t like about the Skellig Michael
16/12/2017 - 13:21:24Back to Discover Home
To celebrate the newest Star Wars film, The Last Jedi, Graham Norton hosted a very Star Wars themed line-up this week.
Cast members, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Gwendoline Christie and of course Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill huddled together on his red couch to chat about the movie.
Not long now until our HUGE @StarWars special episode! With #MarkHamill, #DaisyRidley, @JohnBoyega & @lovegwendoline, plus music from @samsmithworld. All at 10.35pm on @BBCOne #TheGNShow pic.twitter.com/yDa13041AT— Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) December 15, 2017
And there’s not a conversation about Star Wars that’s gone by without the mention of Skellig Michael.
When Graham asked Hamill about the Kerry location he admitted that there was one specific thing he didn’t like about.
The steps.
“There are over six hundred steps. The crew gave me 45 minutes to get up there. I said ‘give me an hour and a half’.
“I had to rest every 15 minutes. It was brutal”.
Ok, we’ll give you that one Hamill.
Join the conversation - comment here