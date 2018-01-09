There was a bit of a green screen issue on RTÉ’s Nine O’Clock News

Last night’s RTÉ News saw the new Washington Correspondent Brian O’Donovan reporting live on Oprah and the Golden Globes.

The journalist was speaking to Sharon Ní Beholain about Oprah’s speech after she collected the Cecil B DeMille Award, which sparked calls for her to run for the US presidency.

However, the green screen which had been showing the White House, suddenly switched to someone browsing on Apple TV.

Not ideal...

To O’Donovan’s credit, he remained unflappable and professional throughout, as pointed out by many.

By Steve Neville

