There was a bit of a green screen issue on RTÉ’s Nine O’Clock News

Last night’s RTÉ News saw the new Washington Correspondent Brian O’Donovan reporting live on Oprah and the Golden Globes.

The journalist was speaking to Sharon Ní Beholain about Oprah’s speech after she collected the Cecil B DeMille Award, which sparked calls for her to run for the US presidency.

However, the green screen which had been showing the White House, suddenly switched to someone browsing on Apple TV.

When you’ve to do a live report on @rtenews but someone wants to use the laptop to watch Netflix @BrianOD_News pic.twitter.com/X68WqGKLAR — Darren Cleary (@RadioCleary) January 8, 2018

Not ideal...

To O’Donovan’s credit, he remained unflappable and professional throughout, as pointed out by many.

Fair play @BrianOD_News didn't bat an eyelid.. best of luck in the new role.. — McConnellDaniel (@McConnellDaniel) January 8, 2018