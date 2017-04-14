There is one Dublin pub with a licence to serve alcohol today and it's open

Ah Good Friday, one out of two days of the year that the pubs of Ireland are closed.

Well, turns out that’s not the case. There’s one establishment in Dublin that has a licence to serve alcohol today.

La Peniche Restaurant on the Grand Canal.

The floating restaurant has a special permit that classifies them as a cruise boat. This allows them to sell alcohol to their customers as long as the boat is moving.

They’ve got a full bar all day, but book fast as it’s likely to be very busy.
By Anna O'Donoghue

