There is now a transgender doll modelled after inspiring teen Jazz Jennings
You might have heard Jazz Jennings’s name before, as the 16-year-old is just about as badass as it gets.
Jazz is a hugely inspiring speaker for transgender rights as a trans teen herself. And now, her work is getting recognised in a slightly unusual yet amazing way: by getting a doll made after her.
Jazz is a public speaker, YouTuber, youth ambassador for the Human Rights Campaign, an advocate for GLAAD and honorary co-founder of the Transkids Purple Rainbow Foundation. She was also named one of Time’s Most Influential Teens for 2014 and 2015, and is one of the faces of Clean & Clear. With a list of achievements like that, we can’t think of anyone more deserving of a doll.
This is the first transgender doll on the market, and guess what?! It's ME!!!😱😍 @tonnerdoll did a great job of creating this beautiful item! It will be available in July, and I hope that it can place transgender people in a positive light by showing that we are just like all other people💗 For those asking: the doll is considered to be the first "transgender" doll because it's based on an individual who is trans. Of course it is still just a regular girl doll because that's exactly what I am: a regular girl!💖
The Tonner Doll Company is doing the honours and introduced the doll at the 2017 New York International Toyfair.
Robert Tonner, chief executive of Tonner Doll, said: “Jazz stands for everything I respect from a human nature point of view – she’s incredibly brave, intelligent, warm-hearted and creative.”
Jazz is one of the youngest transgender people to step into the public eye, after her 2007 interview with Barbara Walters (she was six) and a subsequent reality TV show about her life and experiences.
On Instagram, Jazz writes: “I hope that it can place transgender people in a positive light by showing that we are just like all other people.”
Spreading some seriously positive vibes, Jazz continues: “For those asking: the doll is considered to be the first ‘transgender’ doll because it’s based on an individual who is trans. Of course it is still just a regular girl doll because that’s exactly what I am: a regular girl!”
And we’re not the only ones who are really feeling feelings over the doll.
@JazzJennings__ IM SO PROUD OF YOU YOU'RE CHANGING THE WORLD IN SMALL STEPS BABE YOU DO YOU 💖 pic.twitter.com/ogaUlHsOzi— sam (@alleywaysam) February 22, 2017
JAZZ JENNINGS IS SO CUTE I CRY EVERY TIME I SEE HER SHES SUCH AN INSPIRATION— wulf pupy (@babydolloptics) February 22, 2017
@RowanBlanchard @JazzJennings__ Super Kewt & you are awesome Jazz 🌺— Jina L (@jinalolli) February 22, 2017
Go Jazz! Everyone deserves a doll they can see themselves in — our trans sisters and brothers are no different. ❤️💛💚💙💜 https://t.co/d6igATbgWy— Chirlane McCray (@NYCFirstLady) February 21, 2017
The new Jazz Jennings doll will be available in July.
