There is now a transgender doll modelled after inspiring teen Jazz Jennings

You might have heard Jazz Jennings’s name before, as the 16-year-old is just about as badass as it gets.

Jazz is a hugely inspiring speaker for transgender rights as a trans teen herself. And now, her work is getting recognised in a slightly unusual yet amazing way: by getting a doll made after her.

¢σиfι∂єи¢є A post shared by Jazz Jennings (@jazzjennings_) on Dec 3, 2016 at 12:24pm PST

Jazz is a public speaker, YouTuber, youth ambassador for the Human Rights Campaign, an advocate for GLAAD and honorary co-founder of the Transkids Purple Rainbow Foundation. She was also named one of Time’s Most Influential Teens for 2014 and 2015, and is one of the faces of Clean & Clear. With a list of achievements like that, we can’t think of anyone more deserving of a doll.

The Tonner Doll Company is doing the honours and introduced the doll at the 2017 New York International Toyfair.

Robert Tonner, chief executive of Tonner Doll, said: “Jazz stands for everything I respect from a human nature point of view – she’s incredibly brave, intelligent, warm-hearted and creative.”

(Tonner Doll Company)

Jazz is one of the youngest transgender people to step into the public eye, after her 2007 interview with Barbara Walters (she was six) and a subsequent reality TV show about her life and experiences.

On Instagram, Jazz writes: “I hope that it can place transgender people in a positive light by showing that we are just like all other people.”

(Tonner Toy Company)

Spreading some seriously positive vibes, Jazz continues: “For those asking: the doll is considered to be the first ‘transgender’ doll because it’s based on an individual who is trans. Of course it is still just a regular girl doll because that’s exactly what I am: a regular girl!”

And we’re not the only ones who are really feeling feelings over the doll.

@JazzJennings__ IM SO PROUD OF YOU YOU'RE CHANGING THE WORLD IN SMALL STEPS BABE YOU DO YOU 💖 pic.twitter.com/ogaUlHsOzi — sam (@alleywaysam) February 22, 2017

JAZZ JENNINGS IS SO CUTE I CRY EVERY TIME I SEE HER SHES SUCH AN INSPIRATION — wulf pupy (@babydolloptics) February 22, 2017

@RowanBlanchard @JazzJennings__ Super Kewt & you are awesome Jazz 🌺 — Jina L (@jinalolli) February 22, 2017

Go Jazz! Everyone deserves a doll they can see themselves in — our trans sisters and brothers are no different. ❤️💛💚💙💜 https://t.co/d6igATbgWy — Chirlane McCray (@NYCFirstLady) February 21, 2017

The new Jazz Jennings doll will be available in July.