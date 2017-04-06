There is now a Harry Potter sorting hat bath bomb
06/04/2017 - 19:45:41Back to Discover Home
You’ve taken the all the online tests, you’ve signed up to Pottermore and you’ve even visited the Harry Potter studios in London - all to reaffirm which Hogwarts house you belong to.
(Hufflepuffs, where you at?)
Although if that’s not enough (which of course it isn’t) you can now get a bath bomb that acts as a sorting hat.
No, YOU'RE crying.
BEST. THING. EVER.
Here’s how it works:
Step 1: Place the bath bomb in the water.
Step 2: Watch and wait as it fizzes.
Step 3: Discover your house by the colour of the bath water (Gryffindor = red, Slytherin = green, Ravenclaw = blue and Hufflepuff = yellow).
The magical creation was invented by Rebecca Lynn, who happens to also be the creator of the Original Pokémon Egg Bath Bomb but that’s enough excitement for one day.
Join the conversation - comment here