There is now a Harry Potter sorting hat bath bomb

You’ve taken the all the online tests, you’ve signed up to Pottermore and you’ve even visited the Harry Potter studios in London - all to reaffirm which Hogwarts house you belong to.

(Hufflepuffs, where you at?)

Although if that’s not enough (which of course it isn’t) you can now get a bath bomb that acts as a sorting hat.

No, YOU'RE crying.

BEST. THING. EVER.

Here’s how it works:

Step 1: Place the bath bomb in the water.

Step 2: Watch and wait as it fizzes.

Step 3: Discover your house by the colour of the bath water (Gryffindor = red, Slytherin = green, Ravenclaw = blue and Hufflepuff = yellow).

The magical creation was invented by Rebecca Lynn, who happens to also be the creator of the Original Pokémon Egg Bath Bomb but that’s enough excitement for one day.