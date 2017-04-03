There has never been a takeaway order more relatable than this guy's mass order of mozzarella sticks

We all have our bad days and what better way to deal with the frustration than with food?

Yes, you could trudge to the gym for a furious work out or lie in bed with glass of wine and Netflix, but there’s nothing that eases you through a rough week like your favourite takeaway dish.

That’s why we don’t blame this man at all for attempting to lift his mood with a mass order of mozzarella sticks – in fact, we sort of envy him for it.

A restaurant server at Frescos Fish and Chips in Toronto shared the receipt from a customer who placed an $21.45 (£13.10) order of three portions of mozzarella sticks on Reddit, writing: “This customer felt it was necessary to explain why he needs three orders of mozzarella sticks”.

The order had been placed on Just Eat and added in the comments section, the customer had written: “Yes – I meant to order 3 mozzarella sticks. Please don’t judge me. Im having a bad week and was so excited they were back on the menu. :)”.

Along with the cheesy goodness, the customer ordered coleslaw, diet Coke and deep-fried pickles. Though, considering the restaurant in question in known for its exceptional fish, chips and poutine, we can’t help but question the lack of its specialities in the order.