The World's first toasted sandwich festival to be held in Bray next month
Along with flat 7-Up, grapes and dry toast, a toastie is something that will always make you smile.
So you can imagine our excitement when we heard that Ireland’s - and possibly the World's - first toasted sandwich festival is to take place in Wicklow next month.
From November 3-5, the Harbour Bar in Bray will be celebrating everything from the traditional ham and cheese to the extravagant sandwiches of 2017.
Ham and pineapple anyone?
Maybe nutella and marshmallow?
They’ll even have an award for the golden toastie for the perfect toast between the surrounding restaurants in Bray.
Vegans, vegetarians and coeliacs will also be catered for.
And of course, plenty of tea.
