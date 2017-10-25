The World's first toasted sandwich festival to be held in Bray next month

Along with flat 7-Up, grapes and dry toast, a toastie is something that will always make you smile.

So you can imagine our excitement when we heard that Ireland’s - and possibly the World's - first toasted sandwich festival is to take place in Wicklow next month.

From November 3-5, the Harbour Bar in Bray will be celebrating everything from the traditional ham and cheese to the extravagant sandwiches of 2017.

Ham and pineapple anyone?

Maybe nutella and marshmallow?

Nutella and marshmallow toastie #anythingyoucandoicandovegan #vegan #toastie A post shared by @auntyrororo on Oct 25, 2017 at 3:07am PDT

They’ll even have an award for the golden toastie for the perfect toast between the surrounding restaurants in Bray.

Vegans, vegetarians and coeliacs will also be catered for.

And of course, plenty of tea.