The World’s biggest adult bouncy castle is coming to Dublin
This is not a drill - the world’s biggest adult bouncy castle, The Beast, is coming to Dublin for Christmas.
After it’s sold-out stint in London, the 272m long castle will make an appearance at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght from December 15-17.
It looks like great craic.
Not only that, the arena will have a Christmas market, whiskey tasting and live DJs.
Tickets will set you back €15 - 20 so what are you waiting for?
Grab your tickets here.
