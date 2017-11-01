The World’s biggest adult bouncy castle is coming to Dublin

This is not a drill - the world’s biggest adult bouncy castle, The Beast, is coming to Dublin for Christmas.

After it’s sold-out stint in London, the 272m long castle will make an appearance at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght from December 15-17.

It looks like great craic.

Get your EARLY BIRD TICKETS now on thebeastdublin.com 😈 (Link in bio) #thebeast #holdmyshoes #thebeastdublin #dublin #thebeastontour A post shared by The Beast On Tour (@thebeastontour) on Oct 31, 2017 at 2:44am PDT

Not only that, the arena will have a Christmas market, whiskey tasting and live DJs.

Tickets will set you back €15 - 20 so what are you waiting for?

Grab your tickets here.