The world reacts to Barcelona attacks

People from around the world have been taking to Twitter in their droves to offer their condolences to the victims of last night’s Barcelona attack, writes Anna O'Donoghue.

It has now been reported that at least 14 people were killed and more than 100 were injured as the driver ploughed into people along a 500 metre stretch of the pedestrianised area.

Including a five-year-old Irish boy suffered a broken leg when his family was caught up in the terror attack in Barcelona.

Dublin's Lord Mayor, Mícheál Mac Donncha, has opened a Book of Condolence for the victims of the tragedy.

The public will be able to sign the Book of Condolence at The Mansion House, Dawson Street as follows:

* Friday 18th August 12pm – 4pm

* Saturday 19th August 12pm – 4pm

* Monday 21st August 10am – 4pm

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Tony Fitzgerald, will also open a Book of Condolence at 3pm today in The Atrium of City Hall.

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas began the tibutes on Twitter by saying he's "fused in a hug with Barcelona"

Fundidos en un abrazo con #Barcelona. — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 17, 2017

We're watching NYC's World Trade Center as it glows in the colors of the Spanish flag in solidarity with #Barcelona. https://t.co/b6ry4KpyiM pic.twitter.com/yb1PetDvBl — CNN (@CNN) August 18, 2017

Countries around the world pay tribute to the victims of the #Barcelona attack pic.twitter.com/KGOZqm2Izl — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 18, 2017

#Barcelona, we stand with you. There is no place for terrorism on Earth. My thoughts are with all those affected in today's horrific attack. pic.twitter.com/HRNtj94pXb — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) August 17, 2017

Thinking of everybody hurt and affected by yet another act of extremist brutality in one of the world's great cities. #BarcelonaStrong — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 17, 2017

Sending love & Condolences 2 all The wonderful Ppl of Barcelona.I spent time in your glorious city ,It Was filled with laughter & Beauty💔 — Cher (@cher) August 17, 2017

Leaders from around the world also took to their social media accounts to express their solidarity with Spain and condolences to the victims.

The Govt & people of Ireland stand with the people of Barcelona at this time of immense grief. We offer our sympathy, solidarity & support. — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) August 17, 2017

The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Thoughts and prayers to #Barcelona — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 17, 2017