The world reacts to Barcelona attacks

People from around the world have been taking to Twitter in their droves to offer their condolences to the victims of last night’s Barcelona attack, writes Anna O'Donoghue.

It has now been reported that at least 14 people were killed and more than 100 were injured as the driver ploughed into people along a 500 metre stretch of the pedestrianised area.

Including a five-year-old Irish boy suffered a broken leg when his family was caught up in the terror attack in Barcelona.

Dublin's Lord Mayor, Mícheál Mac Donncha, has opened a Book of Condolence for the victims of the tragedy.

The public will be able to sign the Book of Condolence at The Mansion House, Dawson Street as follows:

* Friday 18th August 12pm – 4pm

* Saturday 19th August 12pm – 4pm

* Monday 21st August 10am – 4pm

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Tony Fitzgerald, will also open a Book of Condolence at 3pm today in The Atrium of City Hall.

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas began the tibutes on Twitter by saying he's "fused in a hug with Barcelona"

Leaders from around the world also took to their social media accounts to express their solidarity with Spain and condolences to the victims.

By Anna O'Donoghue

