WikiLeaks’ latest file dump, supposedly from the CIA, isn’t just about secret plans to hack TVs.

The 8,761 documents, called Vault 7 by the website, also contain several pages of kitsch Japanese emoticons, called kaomoji.

Not quite emojis, but not old-fashioned colon and closed brackets smileys either, these emoticons use Japanese characters to make hundreds of different faces.

Some excellent emojis in this collection pic.twitter.com/xoUtqGTPeG — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) March 7, 2017

The document, called Faces of the Internet, contains a huge list of kaomoji, along with occasional annotations in English.

One of the weirder parts of a pretty odd document says the emoticon (/) (°,,°) (/) signifies “WOOPwoopwowopwoopwoopwoop!”, whatever that means.

They're so beautiful pic.twitter.com/tNcRtts9dB — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) March 7, 2017

We don’t know what the CIA would be doing with pages of “translated” Japanese smiley faces, but this isn’t the first time WikiLeaks has uncovered bizarre information from the highest echelons of power.

In October, a hack of Hillary Clinton’s campaign chair’s emails revealed a thorough explanation from John Podesta as to how he makes such good risotto.

Free headline:

Notorious hacker of political risotto recipes steals top secret CIA emoji collection — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) March 7, 2017

It’s life-changing work you’re doing there, WikiLeaks. Keep it up.