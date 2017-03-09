The WikiLeaks 'CIA file' contains pages of Japanese emoticons

WikiLeaks’ latest file dump, supposedly from the CIA, isn’t just about secret plans to hack TVs.

The 8,761 documents, called Vault 7 by the website, also contain several pages of kitsch Japanese emoticons, called kaomoji.

Not quite emojis, but not old-fashioned colon and closed brackets smileys either, these emoticons use Japanese characters to make hundreds of different faces.

The document, called Faces of the Internet, contains a huge list of kaomoji, along with occasional annotations in English.

One of the weirder parts of a pretty odd document says the emoticon (/) (°,,°) (/) signifies “WOOPwoopwowopwoopwoopwoop!”, whatever that means.

We don’t know what the CIA would be doing with pages of “translated” Japanese smiley faces, but this isn’t the first time WikiLeaks has uncovered bizarre information from the highest echelons of power.

In October, a hack of Hillary Clinton’s campaign chair’s emails revealed a thorough explanation from John Podesta as to how he makes such good risotto.

It’s life-changing work you’re doing there, WikiLeaks. Keep it up.
