The way this female cyclist reacts to a catcaller is the most badass thing you'll see all day

If you are a woman, one of the depressing things you’re supposed to accept about modern life is catcalling.

It’s not flattering or clever and, not only are women baffled by why some men do it, it makes them angry, too.

Most of the time you might just let it slide: but this female cyclist did what all of us might feel like doing after being harassed by a catcaller in a van.

The driver swerves near the cyclist (as dangerous as it is stupid) and asks for her number. He gets angry when she refuses, calling her an “old dog”. He then drives off – and normally things would be left there.

But the cyclist sprints after him and ripping off his wing mirror (serious props to her strength, as she tears it right off).

Bets on that being the last time that man says to a woman: “You on your period?” And FYI: saying something like that isn’t likely to convince someone to go out for a drink with you.

The whole incident was caught on a motorcyclist’s GoPro.