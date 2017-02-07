The wait is finally over! Cork's Boojum opens this Thursday

The long awaited opening of Cork's latest snazzy food joint has finally arrived.

Boojum is to open its first Cork branch on Winthrop Street this Thursday.

The mexican chain has three restaurants already in Dublin.

The very popular burrito bar is reported to be giving out free food to the first 300 people as well as a stylish t-shirt to forever remember the special occasion.

If you are living in the rebel county and want to give your tastebuds a treat, join the queue on Winthrop Street this weekend.

Nom.