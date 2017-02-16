The Unquotable Trump series sees Donald Trump as a terrifying comic book supervillain

Donald Trump has been immortalised as a terrifying super-villain on the cover of fictional comic books.

The Unquotable Trump series was illustrated by cartoonist R Sikoryak, and parodies well-known American comic book covers.

The covers features the president in the midst of several horrifying predicaments while the accompanying speech bubbles include the sentences Trump has spoken.

(2017 R. Sikoryak)

Sikoryak was struck with the idea of The Unquotable Trump during the president’s election campaign, throughout which he said many things that the cartoonist found outrageous.

The series includes the president’s own words, and touches on many of the controversial topics he’s debated throughout his election campaign and presidency – such as climate change, the proposed wall along the Mexico border, the rejected travel ban and poverty -

“It was important to me to only use Trump’s actual quotes, I didn’t want to put any words in his mouth,” Sikoryak said, explaining a lot of research goes into each comic book cover.

While Sikoryak remembered many of Trump’s outlandish words, he confirmed each quote with internet searches to find the source.

“I only wanted to use his spoken words, not his tweets — and only things he said while he was running for president, and after he was elected,” he said.

Sikoryak is the author of the books Masterpiece Comics (Drawn & Quarterly) and Terms And Conditions: The Graphic Novel. His illustrations have also been featured on the covers of the likes of The New Yorker, Esquire and LA Weekly.

You can check out the rest of The Unquotable Trump series here, or have a look at Sikoryak’s other work here.