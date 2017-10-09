The unlikely connection between a cheeky Nandos and Ex Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan

By Anna O'Donoghue

Don’t worry, this is not a clickbait headline - the answer is writer Stefanie Preissner.

The creator of the RTÉ series, Can't Cope Won't Cope, is holding the launch for her first book, Why Can’t Everything Just Stay the Same? at Nando’s, St Andrew’s St, Dublin 2 on Tuesday October 10 at 6pm.

At the event, the book itself will by launched by former Garda Commissioner, Nóirín O’Sullivan.

Yes, you read that right.

As random as it may seem, O’Sullivan’s appearance is in honour of Stefanie’s (not-entirely-abandoned) childhood dreams of being Garda Commissioner.

Yup. 👮🏻‍♀️ — Stefanie Preissner (@StefPreissner) October 9, 2017

In the book Stefanie looks at the ways in which her life has changed since the days when she spent her evenings eating Coco Pops and watching Nickelodeon, including her behaviour on social media (she’s more JOMO than FOMO), her approach to friendship, her relationship with her body, the importance of asking WWNSD (What Would Nicole Scherzinger Do?) when faced with a big decision, and her career as a writer.

She also talks about how everything would be so much easier if each of us had our own guide to help negotiate adulthood, like the Friendly Nando’s Worker who explains the menu – except this FNW would also be able to explain why we just got dumped, or how to stop feeling socially awkward at parties.

This of course explains the use of Nandos are a venue.

Whether the unlikely pair will be sharing a cheeky Nando at the event remains to be seen.