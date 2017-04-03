The Undertaker is retiring from WWE and it's too much for some people

The Undertaker, one of the greatest WWE wrestlers of all time, is retiring after over 30 years in the ring.

Following his Wrestlemania 33 defeat to Roman Reigns, Taker took off his iconic hat, coat and gloves and placed them in the centre of the ring.

WWE are yet to confirm the Deadman’s retirement, but that’s not stopped a host of wrestlers saying thanks to a man who made the sport his own.

If there's a dry eye at #Wrestlemania ur a bigger man then me. #ThankYouTaker — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 3, 2017

The most MAGICAL being in the history of our industry.#ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/6mmjatftJ1 — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 3, 2017

#ThankYouUndertaker - my life has been so much better for having known you.#Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/earZXZ9uYF — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 3, 2017

You know you were something special when this man’s praising you.

My Man Taker, the biggest Star in the History of the WWE...Goes out in style like he always does. You make us all look weak in comparison. — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 3, 2017

As the crowds left Orlando and the ring was packed away, Taker’s gear still remained.

Everyone is gone. The Undertaker's gear is still in the ring. pic.twitter.com/EhErrt4z6S — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 3, 2017

The seven-time world champion took part in some classic matches down the years, and contributed to some of the franchise’s most chilling storylines. So the fact that we’re unlikely to see the 52-year-old in the ring again is too much for some people.

Taker raised his fist one last time & I was like... #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/vje3oBwMr3 — Sean Nova (@NoVa525) April 3, 2017

When Taker took off his gloves pic.twitter.com/bFWu55n93a — #blacklivesmatter (@El_WorkHorse) April 3, 2017

Some are still suspicious, given Taker’s habit for popping up in unexpected places.

yall think he retiring…..Taker gonna pop up out that casket next yr in a wheelchair and powerbomb ya mother thru a table — Try It! (@CoachN_J_) April 3, 2017

But for most, this seemed like the veteran’s Last Ride.