The Undertaker is retiring from WWE and it's too much for some people
The Undertaker, one of the greatest WWE wrestlers of all time, is retiring after over 30 years in the ring.
Following his Wrestlemania 33 defeat to Roman Reigns, Taker took off his iconic hat, coat and gloves and placed them in the centre of the ring.
Much Respect, Deadman. Thank you for everything you've done. #ThankYouTaker #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Rf72xTuDiN— Brock Lesnar Guy (@BrockLesnarGuy) April 3, 2017
WWE are yet to confirm the Deadman’s retirement, but that’s not stopped a host of wrestlers saying thanks to a man who made the sport his own.
If there's a dry eye at #Wrestlemania ur a bigger man then me. #ThankYouTaker— The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 3, 2017
The most MAGICAL being in the history of our industry.#ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/6mmjatftJ1— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 3, 2017
April 3, 2017
#ThankYouUndertaker - my life has been so much better for having known you.#Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/earZXZ9uYF— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 3, 2017
You know you were something special when this man’s praising you.
My Man Taker, the biggest Star in the History of the WWE...Goes out in style like he always does. You make us all look weak in comparison.— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 3, 2017
As the crowds left Orlando and the ring was packed away, Taker’s gear still remained.
Everyone is gone. The Undertaker's gear is still in the ring. pic.twitter.com/EhErrt4z6S— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 3, 2017
The seven-time world champion took part in some classic matches down the years, and contributed to some of the franchise’s most chilling storylines. So the fact that we’re unlikely to see the 52-year-old in the ring again is too much for some people.
I LOVE YOU UNDERTAKER aka @WWEMarkWCalaway!!! 💙💙💙 I look sooo yucky! #WrestleMania #ThankYouTaker #TheUndertaker #Undertaker #Deadman #WWE pic.twitter.com/ynwmiit151— I LOVE YOU TAKER 💙 (@AnnetteReid24) April 3, 2017
90s Undertaker.— Lost In History (@HistoryToLearn) April 3, 2017
Thank you for everything, Taker. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/CLwADnjYFB
My childhood. Thank you for everything, Taker. #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/jXXfniZ2s5— Seth Bloom (@Sconnieseth) April 3, 2017
Taker raised his fist one last time & I was like... #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/vje3oBwMr3— Sean Nova (@NoVa525) April 3, 2017
When Taker took off his gloves pic.twitter.com/bFWu55n93a— #blacklivesmatter (@El_WorkHorse) April 3, 2017
Some are still suspicious, given Taker’s habit for popping up in unexpected places.
yall think he retiring…..Taker gonna pop up out that casket next yr in a wheelchair and powerbomb ya mother thru a table— Try It! (@CoachN_J_) April 3, 2017
But for most, this seemed like the veteran’s Last Ride.
Vintage #Undertaker as the lights go out at #WrestleMania... pic.twitter.com/CEV8rUIbMQ— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
