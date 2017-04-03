The Undertaker is retiring from WWE and it's too much for some people

The Undertaker, one of the greatest WWE wrestlers of all time, is retiring after over 30 years in the ring.

Following his Wrestlemania 33 defeat to Roman Reigns, Taker took off his iconic hat, coat and gloves and placed them in the centre of the ring.

WWE are yet to confirm the Deadman’s retirement, but that’s not stopped a host of wrestlers saying thanks to a man who made the sport his own.

You know you were something special when this man’s praising you.

As the crowds left Orlando and the ring was packed away, Taker’s gear still remained.

The seven-time world champion took part in some classic matches down the years, and contributed to some of the franchise’s most chilling storylines. So the fact that we’re unlikely to see the 52-year-old in the ring again is too much for some people.

Some are still suspicious, given Taker’s habit for popping up in unexpected places.

But for most, this seemed like the veteran’s Last Ride.

