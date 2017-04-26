The UK's highest climbing wall is almost completed and will make you go weak at knees

The finishing touches are being put on a climbing wall taller than the Tower Of London, that creators say will be the highest man-made one in the UK.

Roktface has been built at the Rokt Climbing Centre in Brighouse, West Yorkshire, on the side of an old grain silo and will allow climbers to reach heights of up to 36m.

GB climber Luke Murphy said: “It’s been a real experience setting the routes on Roktface these past few weeks.

“Not many people can say their office is the side of a wall that’s higher than the Tower Of London.

“Even I found it a bit surreal, but it’s been great fun installing the holds and I literally can’t wait to properly tackle it when completed.”

(Danny Lawson/PA)

Rokt owner Euan Noble – who’s aiming for a mid-May opening – said: “We’re on to the final stretch now.

“Around 2,750 holes have been drilled and many of the holds and routes have been installed.”

He added: “If people want to start booking slots, they just need to call or email us as we’ve already had hundreds of inquiries.

“The plan is for this to be big, not just in height, but in national popularity.”