The three things in life that James Kavanagh would rather throw in the bin

Snapchat star James Kavanagh appeared on Friday night’s Late Late Show alongside author Eoin Colfer and broadcaster Maura Derrane to take part in a trash-it-out segment.

The three guests joined Ryan to reveal what it is in life that they would rather avoid and throw in the bin.

Those who are patriotic followers of James Kavanagh who shares his day-to-day shenanigans on his Snapchat account will know a lot about the 28-year-old Dubliner.

The social media star has now shared his personal pet peeves on national television.

The three things in life that James would rather not have to encounter are unexpected visitors, the bus and raisins.

The audience were torn on whether his annoyance of unexpected visitors deserved a spot in the bin and guest Eoin Colfer also believed in older traditions when it comes to answering the door to an unexpected knock.

"Back in the 1970s visitors was social media. It was like getting a ping on your phone, or a poke.

"We nearly Riverdanced out to the door and let them in," said Eoin.

James’ explanation of his hate for buses swayed the audience to agree that buses deserved to be put straight into the bin, but for one particular reason.

"People who don’t open the windows on the bus. I can’t understand," said James.

"The windows are like rivers of breath and sweat and no one seems to want to open the windows and it’s like an incubation of cold and flu viruses and then we all wonder why we’re so sick," he said.

People were not so inclined to get rid of James’ final pet peeve of raisins.

"I call them the devils droppings," he said.

"You bite into a cookie and you think it’s chocolate chip and there’s raisins in it.

"I think grapes should be grapes or wine."

Parenting books, cyclists who travel abreast on a country road, audience participation during theatre performances, people who crave instant fame and, controversially, the Late Late Toy Show were some of the other things that Ryan’s guests could not stand.

Other guests who appeared on Firday night’s show were actor Liam Neeson, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and music from Charlie Landsborourgh and The Academic.

To catch up on the Late Late Show, watch here.