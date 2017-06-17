The sun has finally come out and Irish people are loving it
17/06/2017 - 11:01:42Back to Discover Home
We had to wait a little longer than usual, but the Irish summer has finally arrived.
Traditionally the sun turns up for the start of the Leaving Cert, but this year it kept us waiting for nearly two weeks.
Here's how people around the country are spending their sunny Saturday:
Reading
Cycling
Farming
Gardening
Enjoying an ice cream
Playing
Swimming
Paddling
Breaking out the flip-flops
Looking up in wonder at the bright thing in the sky
Who needs Spain when we get weather like this?
Join the conversation - comment here