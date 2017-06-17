The sun has finally come out and Irish people are loving it

We had to wait a little longer than usual, but the Irish summer has finally arrived.

Traditionally the sun turns up for the start of the Leaving Cert, but this year it kept us waiting for nearly two weeks.

Here's how people around the country are spending their sunny Saturday:

Reading

Dragging out the holiday buzz... tea , sun and more @johngrishamauthor books 😍😍😎😎📚👌🏼 #irishsummer #heatwave #johngrisham #books #tea A post shared by Sarah Ivy Music (@sarahloisguy) on Jun 17, 2017 at 2:05am PDT

Cycling

Farming

We have blue skies - yay #irishsummer A post shared by Lorna Sixsmith (@irishfarmerette) on Jun 17, 2017 at 1:56am PDT

Gardening

Summer has arrived! #happydance #gardenofcourse #gardeningonirishbog #irishsummer #itmaybeshort #tropicalclothes A post shared by Sandra Jansen (@sewofcourse) on Jun 17, 2017 at 1:19am PDT

Enjoying an ice cream

Playing

I wish they'd had playgrounds like this when I was little. Suppose the good thing about this crazy weather right now is most days the playgrounds are very quiet. #irishsummer A post shared by Nessa Robinson (@nessarobinsonphotography) on Jun 16, 2017 at 11:51pm PDT

Swimming

20 degrees at 9am....what's not to love?! ☀️☀️🐳#irishsummer #summer #seapoint #dublin A post shared by CA Design (@cadesign.ie) on Jun 17, 2017 at 1:10am PDT

Paddling

Breaking out the flip-flops

☀️ #irishsummer #cuala A post shared by Liz (@lizindublin) on Jun 17, 2017 at 2:31am PDT

Looking up in wonder at the bright thing in the sky

Who needs Spain when we get weather like this?