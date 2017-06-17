The sun has finally come out and Irish people are loving it

We had to wait a little longer than usual, but the Irish summer has finally arrived.

Traditionally the sun turns up for the start of the Leaving Cert, but this year it kept us waiting for nearly two weeks.

Here's how people around the country are spending their sunny Saturday:

Reading

Cycling

Farming

We have blue skies - yay #irishsummer

A post shared by Lorna Sixsmith (@irishfarmerette) on

Gardening

Summer has arrived! #happydance #gardenofcourse #gardeningonirishbog #irishsummer #itmaybeshort #tropicalclothes

A post shared by Sandra Jansen (@sewofcourse) on

Enjoying an ice cream

Playing

Swimming

20 degrees at 9am....what's not to love?! ☀️☀️🐳#irishsummer #summer #seapoint #dublin

A post shared by CA Design (@cadesign.ie) on

Paddling

Breaking out the flip-flops

☀️ #irishsummer #cuala

A post shared by Liz (@lizindublin) on

Looking up in wonder at the bright thing in the sky

Who needs Spain when we get weather like this?
