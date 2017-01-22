The struggle is so real for this guy hanging off the back of a London bus

We’ve all been in the situation where, after scanning your Oyster card, you’re a little shocked to find it has little to no money on it.

You start thinking back on the journeys you’ve taken that day, doing the sums in your head. It doesn’t add up.

But even under those circumstances we can’t imagine many people have done the following.

Only in East London will you witness such hustle 😂 pic.twitter.com/hdgF5YwfHb — Leon | OP Trading (@LeonPhilbert) January 21, 2017

That’s a guy holding on to the back of a bus in East Ham, according to the Snapchat filter. Yeah, the struggle is real.

And while what he’s doing is illegal you have to respect his courage and creativity.

It’s not something we’re used to seeing in London, but desperate times call for desperate measures.