The Simpsons took aim at Donald Trump looking at his first 100 days

The Simpsons has always been at the forefront of poking fun at what's happening in the world and it's no different with Donald Trump.

To celebrate the US President reaching 100 days in office, the show released a skit to mark the milestone.

It captures everything we've seen in the last few weeks and features all Trump's high-profile staff: Sean Spicer, Kellyanne Conway, Steve Bannon and 'Supreme Court Justice' Ivanka.

It also highlights Trump's accomplishments ("so many accomplishments") which, according to the clip, include his "Twitter following increased by 700."

They certainly don't hold back.