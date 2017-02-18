The search is on for Pint Baby
A baby drinking a pint has become an internet sensation - and now the search is on to find out if he grew up to to be a fan of the black stuff.
It all started when journalist Cian McCormack shared this clip from the RTÉarchives.
Filmed in 1997, the Nationwide clip shows a baby - reportedly in Kerry - getting properly stuck into a pint of Guinness.
1/2 You won't see this on TV nowadays. Look at this 'pint drinking baby' in 1997 from RTÉ's Nationwide. pic.twitter.com/wgwnoGQtE0— cian mccormack (@cian_mccormack) February 17, 2017
The eager imbiber was an instant hit.
I love how the reaction to that baby suppin' a pint has been a rousing "ara sure look there's a baby suppin' a pint".— Rob O'Sullivan (@RobHand) February 18, 2017
Get yourself someone that makes you feel the way Pint Baby feels about stout.— Teresa Coyne (@sorobotic) February 18, 2017
#NewProfilePic As much as I love and admire Pablo Escobar, this is a baby drinking a pint of Guinness. All hail Pintbaby. pic.twitter.com/vzBLf7oWmk— Lem (@fcklem) February 18, 2017
There's a little bit of pint drinking baby in all of us.— Shane O Leary (@shaneoleary1) February 18, 2017
Hey - maybe he is not the only infant fond of a tipple.
Found the #pintbaby's local pic.twitter.com/h9B8fp26mH— Fenster (@FensterDJ) February 18, 2017
Judging by the clip and the date, Pint Baby is now roughly 20 years old - and people want to find him.
@cian_mccormack Time to track down the "pint drinking baby" - see if he/she likes Guinness now!!!— Maria ✏️ (@Maria_Shannon) February 17, 2017
#PintBaby #WhereIsPintBaby pic.twitter.com/VFZ5Whpco8— Kieran Whelan (@Wheelo67) February 18, 2017
So if you are Pint Baby show yourself - your public awaits your statement.
In his first public comments since the news broke, RTE Nationwide's 1997 Pint baby says "It didn't do me a bit of harm. Look at me now shur" pic.twitter.com/vDGQYAaSwq— Colm O'Regan (@colmoregan) February 18, 2017
Instead of the people rising up and stating "I'm Sparticus" it will be "I'm the #pintbaby"— Emma aka Nelly (@msflywheel) February 18, 2017
