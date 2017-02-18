The search is on for Pint Baby

A baby drinking a pint has become an internet sensation - and now the search is on to find out if he grew up to to be a fan of the black stuff.

It all started when journalist Cian McCormack shared this clip from the RTÉarchives.

Filmed in 1997, the Nationwide clip shows a baby - reportedly in Kerry - getting properly stuck into a pint of Guinness.

1/2 You won't see this on TV nowadays. Look at this 'pint drinking baby' in 1997 from RTÉ's Nationwide. pic.twitter.com/wgwnoGQtE0 — cian mccormack (@cian_mccormack) February 17, 2017

The eager imbiber was an instant hit.

I love how the reaction to that baby suppin' a pint has been a rousing "ara sure look there's a baby suppin' a pint". — Rob O'Sullivan (@RobHand) February 18, 2017

Get yourself someone that makes you feel the way Pint Baby feels about stout. — Teresa Coyne (@sorobotic) February 18, 2017

#NewProfilePic As much as I love and admire Pablo Escobar, this is a baby drinking a pint of Guinness. All hail Pintbaby. pic.twitter.com/vzBLf7oWmk — Lem (@fcklem) February 18, 2017

There's a little bit of pint drinking baby in all of us. — Shane O Leary (@shaneoleary1) February 18, 2017

Hey - maybe he is not the only infant fond of a tipple.

Judging by the clip and the date, Pint Baby is now roughly 20 years old - and people want to find him.

@cian_mccormack Time to track down the "pint drinking baby" - see if he/she likes Guinness now!!! — Maria ✏️ (@Maria_Shannon) February 17, 2017

So if you are Pint Baby show yourself - your public awaits your statement.

In his first public comments since the news broke, RTE Nationwide's 1997 Pint baby says "It didn't do me a bit of harm. Look at me now shur" pic.twitter.com/vDGQYAaSwq — Colm O'Regan (@colmoregan) February 18, 2017