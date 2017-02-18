The search is on for Pint Baby

A baby drinking a pint has become an internet sensation - and now the search is on to find out if he grew up to to be a fan of the black stuff.

It all started when journalist Cian McCormack shared this clip from the RTÉarchives.

Filmed in 1997, the Nationwide clip shows a baby - reportedly in Kerry - getting properly stuck into a pint of Guinness.

The eager imbiber was an instant hit.

Hey - maybe he is not the only infant fond of a tipple.

Judging by the clip and the date, Pint Baby is now roughly 20 years old - and people want to find him.

So if you are Pint Baby show yourself - your public awaits your statement.

By Grainne McGuinness

