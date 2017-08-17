The search is on for missing Dublin wedding ring in West Cork

Georgina Byrne and her husband were holidaying at Barleycove near Goleen in West Cork last week, as they do every year for the past 17 years.

As her husband Brendan went for a swim he gave his wedding band to Georgina to mind but unfortunately she lost it.

The understandably distraught woman contacted Cork's C103 to appeal for anyone who may have seen it.

She hopes to recover the ring just in time for their 30th wedding anniversary.

Its inscribed Brendan and Georgina 26 March 1988.