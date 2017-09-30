The RSPCA came to this hedgehog’s rescue when she got trapped down a drainpipe

A hedgehog has been freed by an RSPCA officer after becoming caught in a drainpipe.

Animal collection officer Ellie West was called to a house in Fforestfach, Swansea, to extricate a hedgehog from a drain. As hedgehogs often get stuck down drains while trying to find somewhere safe, West thought this would be an easy case.

However, the rescue was far from straightforward. The hedgehog was stuck down a side drain and had crawled quite far down.

Drain pipe drama! With some wire and fairy liquid, we were able to help this poor hedgehog to freedom: https://t.co/LR9zBaA7o7 🦔 #widlife pic.twitter.com/Ipm0bjsmut — RSPCA (@RSPCA_official) September 30, 2017

“When a hedgehog is scared and they curl up it often makes them fill a drainpipe,” said Ellie.

“I used a wire I keep in my van for such rescues, one that you can curl round in different ways, and some Fairy liquid on my fingertips to slide her back through to the opening.”

Not only did the hedgehog get herself in an unusual predicament, it turns out she’s pretty unusual herself. The beautiful hedgehog is leucistic, meaning she is lighter in pigment than most of her species.

After her rescue, the hedgehog was taken to Gower Bird Hospital for assessment.

If you come across a sick or injured hedgehog, call the RSPCA on 03001234999.