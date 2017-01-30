The response to Starbucks saying they'll hire 10,000 refugees has shown how divided America is right now

Following President Donald Trump’s executive order on Friday to ban the entry of Syrian refugees into the US until further notice, along with enforcing a 90-day ban to six other nations which have a majority of Muslims living there, one CEO has hit back.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said in an open letter to Starbucks staff on Sunday that they plan to hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years “in the 75 countries around the world where Starbucks does business”.

According to the CEO, the recruitment will happen in the US first and would focus on “individuals who have served with US troops as interpreters and support personnel.”

But it would appear Trump supporters aren’t happy at all with this move from Schultz – and so they’ve been showing their feelings with #boycottstarbucks on Twitter.

Calls for a boycott of Starbucks have, of course, angered many people … and they’ve taken over the hashtag to share their dismay, plus show their support for the coffee giant’s plan to hire so many refugees.

And some have a plan.

Which leads us nicely on to introducing the new hashtag that’s popped up – #drinkstarbucks.

And they’re sure going to enjoy that coffee.
