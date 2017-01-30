The response to Starbucks saying they'll hire 10,000 refugees has shown how divided America is right now

Following President Donald Trump’s executive order on Friday to ban the entry of Syrian refugees into the US until further notice, along with enforcing a 90-day ban to six other nations which have a majority of Muslims living there, one CEO has hit back.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said in an open letter to Starbucks staff on Sunday that they plan to hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years “in the 75 countries around the world where Starbucks does business”.

According to the CEO, the recruitment will happen in the US first and would focus on “individuals who have served with US troops as interpreters and support personnel.”

Starbucks CEO responds to Trump's Executive Order with plans to hire 10,000 Refugees over 5 years in 75 countries https://t.co/2PKfByzqzp pic.twitter.com/BCqz6fIimu — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 29, 2017

But it would appear Trump supporters aren’t happy at all with this move from Schultz – and so they’ve been showing their feelings with #boycottstarbucks on Twitter.

While President Trump is working to get Americans jobs, Starbucks CEO wants to hire 10,000 refugees.



What about us?#BoycottStarbucks — Scott Presler VA (@ScottPresler) January 30, 2017

Starbucks is planning on hiring 10,000 refugees instead of helping the US economy by hiring 10,000 out of work Americans. #BoycottStarbucks — Mikey Tomato (@MikeyTomato1) January 30, 2017

Calls for a boycott of Starbucks have, of course, angered many people … and they’ve taken over the hashtag to share their dismay, plus show their support for the coffee giant’s plan to hire so many refugees.

Starbucks to hire refugees

Trumpsters: "Boycott Starbucks!"



5-year-old detained at airport

Trumpsters: "Eh, whatever" — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) January 30, 2017

Starbucks offers 10,000 jobs to refugees, gets boycotted by alt-right and conservatives. Cuz that went so well with Rogue One and Hamilton. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 30, 2017

Thank you @Starbucks for giving people who have had everything taken away from them a chance at a normal life. End the #boycottstarbucks ☕️ — Taylor (@taypnicole) January 30, 2017

I came on to #BoycottStarbucks thinking they did something terrible. Nope. They are being decent human beings. Thank you @Starbucks — Mari👽☠️🏳️‍🌈 (@Indecisive_Mari) January 30, 2017

And some have a plan.

I'll be stopping for a coffee from @Starbucks on my way to tonight's protest against the #MuslimBan #BoycottStarbucks 🙋🏻☕️ — Ruth Lee (@yoursruthlessly) January 30, 2017

Which leads us nicely on to introducing the new hashtag that’s popped up – #drinkstarbucks.

everyone go to starbucks today! #drinkstarbucks — evil queen (@urbandoll) January 30, 2017

Hum...usually make coffee at home and take it to work, but think l'll stop by my local Starbucks instead. #BoycottStarbucks #DrinkStarbucks — Cedric Evans (@Ced_Evans) January 30, 2017

And they’re sure going to enjoy that coffee.

Hey, who wants to #DrinkStarbucks today to support compassion and altruism? There's a latte in my future for sure🥐☕️ — Claire Davidson (@clairemackenzi_) January 30, 2017