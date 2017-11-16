The queue for Galway’s ‘Christmas Day’ is insane

We know, Christmas Day in November may sound crazy to some but to college students about to finish their first term, it’s one of the best days of the year.

Hosted by many Student Unions around the country, ‘Christmas Day’ is a day traditionally filled with turkey and ham in the college canteen, visits from Santa and a night filled of Christmas jumpers and holiday tunes.

The day happens to be today for the students of Galway and it looks like it’s not off to a good start (or good start, depends on how you look at it)

In a video, captured by Enda Cunningham and posted to the Galway City Tribune Facebook page, it shows the queue outside the Hole in Wall pub in Galway this morning.

Video: Enda Cunningham

Did anyone else just age 10 years watching that?