The public were tasked with summing up 2016 in four words - here's what they came up with
Summing up the roller-coaster ride that was 2016 in a few words is nigh on impossible, but a hashtag to do just that has been trending and by gosh the public have given it their best shot.
As a sign of solidarity, we thought we would introduce their creations with a series of four words of our own.
So much celebrity death
Stop taking our idols. #2016in4words pic.twitter.com/zaUsGoRUMr— SwanQueen Edits🎄☃️ (@swanqueen_edits) December 29, 2016
...has sadly passed away. #2016In4Words— -ᴊᴀᴍɪᴇ- (@AMadmanNotABox) December 29, 2016
And some gorillas too
#2016in4Words Rest In Peace Harambe— Luke Brooks (@luke_brooks) December 29, 2016
Britain’s very public divorce
UK isn't EU anymore #2016In4Words#Brexit pic.twitter.com/KNTOHicocu— Giselle Evans (@GiselleEvns) December 28, 2016
End of Electoral College?
Hillary got more votes. #2016in4words— Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) December 28, 2016
What about Bernie Sanders?
Bernie should've been President #2016In4Words pic.twitter.com/x6sXMHbXqG— Ugene's Politics 🌐 (@UgenesPolitics) December 28, 2016
Can Obama still return?
Bring Back Barack Obama#2016In4Words— LV. (@lxvelxuisa) December 28, 2016
This man needs help
stress, deaths, anxiety, failures #2016In4Words— Weeknd (@abdolescents) December 28, 2016
Pass her a drink
#2016in4Words I need a drink. pic.twitter.com/PM7Qq8vDxe— Berry (@theberry) December 28, 2016
Thank goodness for TV
Netflix made 2016 tolerable #2016In4Words— Kaleb Mitchell (@kalebmitchell97) December 29, 2016
Thank gosh for memes
Memes removed the pain #2016In4Words— memes (@memeprovider) December 29, 2016
Thank golly for music
#2016In4Words Horrible movie Excellent soundtrack pic.twitter.com/yM3uHTBgdj— Music News & Facts (@musicnews_facts) December 28, 2016
Trying to be clever
two thousand and sixteen #2016in4words— Sam Escobar 👻 (@myhairisblue) December 28, 2016
But seriously – not okay
#2016in4words— Brooks Allie (@sugoibrooks) December 28, 2016
The. Worst. Year. Ever. pic.twitter.com/UGBj1M5ruV
When will it stop?
#2016In4Words please make it stop— Ally the Rat™ (@qlitterbug) December 29, 2016
Just a few days
Is it over yet? #2016In4Words— Carter Reynolds (@carterreynolds) December 29, 2016
Almost. Almost.
