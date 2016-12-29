The public were tasked with summing up 2016 in four words - here's what they came up with

Summing up the roller-coaster ride that was 2016 in a few words is nigh on impossible, but a hashtag to do just that has been trending and by gosh the public have given it their best shot.

As a sign of solidarity, we thought we would introduce their creations with a series of four words of our own.

So much celebrity death

And some gorillas too

Britain’s very public divorce

End of Electoral College?

What about Bernie Sanders?

Can Obama still return?

This man needs help

Pass her a drink

Thank goodness for TV

Thank gosh for memes

Thank golly for music

Trying to be clever

But seriously – not okay

When will it stop?

Just a few days

Almost. Almost.
