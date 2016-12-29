The public were tasked with summing up 2016 in four words - here's what they came up with

Summing up the roller-coaster ride that was 2016 in a few words is nigh on impossible, but a hashtag to do just that has been trending and by gosh the public have given it their best shot.

As a sign of solidarity, we thought we would introduce their creations with a series of four words of our own.

So much celebrity death

And some gorillas too

#2016in4Words Rest In Peace Harambe — Luke Brooks (@luke_brooks) December 29, 2016

Britain’s very public divorce

End of Electoral College?

Hillary got more votes. #2016in4words — Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) December 28, 2016

What about Bernie Sanders?

Can Obama still return?

This man needs help

Pass her a drink

Thank goodness for TV

Netflix made 2016 tolerable #2016In4Words — Kaleb Mitchell (@kalebmitchell97) December 29, 2016

Thank gosh for memes

Memes removed the pain #2016In4Words — memes (@memeprovider) December 29, 2016

Thank golly for music

Trying to be clever

two thousand and sixteen #2016in4words — Sam Escobar 👻 (@myhairisblue) December 28, 2016

But seriously – not okay

When will it stop?

#2016In4Words please make it stop — Ally the Rat™ (@qlitterbug) December 29, 2016

Just a few days

Is it over yet? #2016In4Words — Carter Reynolds (@carterreynolds) December 29, 2016

Almost. Almost.