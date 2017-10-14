The price of ski breaks is dropping: Here are the European resorts offering great value this winter

Ski holidays have a reputation for being expensive, particularly at the better known resorts in western Europe.

But prices are dropping compared to last year, according to the Post Office Travel Money Ski Resort Report published today.

The survey of 22 European, US and Canadian resorts, produced in partnership with Crystal Ski Holidays, compared the cost of a six-day ski pass, equipment hire, meals and lessons.

“Prices are down in most resorts but the best savings to be struck are where the improved exchange rate combines with falling local prices,” says Andrew Brown of Post Office Travel Money. “There’s a great choice of low-cost Italian resorts and price falls in France are greater than in other destinations.”

If you’re looking for a great value ski break, try these resorts.

Kranjska Gora, Slovenia

According to the report, this is the cheapest place to ski in Europe. The cost of ski equipment, lift passes, ski school and meals came in at €365. Set against the Julian Alps, the resort has 18 slopes of differing technical difficulty, but the ease of access to nursery slopes makes it great for beginners.

Bardonecchia, Italy

As a traditional ski favourite, its surprising to see Italy challenging eastern Europe’s price-conscious crown. Several of the country’s popular resorts made it into the report’s top 10 value list, but this was the cheapest. Located next to the French border, two of its three ski areas are interlinked and there’s an Olympic Snow Park and half pipe in Melezet, a couple of miles away.

Sestriere, Italy

Nine world class resorts were evaluated for the report, including Val d’Isère, Courchevel and Kitzbühel, but this respected spot in Val Susa offered by far the best value. Thanks to a high altitude and good snow-making equipment, conditions are generally good, and there’s a decent mix of open runs and off piste.

Morzine, France

It may still be at the pricier end, but this popular French resort has seen a dramatic drop in costs since last year’s report. Part of the Portes du Soleil ski area – which straddles France and Switzerland with 650km of piste – it’s an extremely scenic location and well suited to intermediate skiers.