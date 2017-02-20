The Pope tweeted about immigration and now everyone's explaining Catholicism to him

Pope Francis is the 266th Pope and the first to really take advantage of Twitter to share religious messages.

On Saturday, he tweeted out a topical nugget to his 10.5 million followers, in his typical style.

It was something you might expect to hear from a religious leader on the subject of immigration, about welcoming migrants with open arms.

How often in the Bible the Lord asks us to welcome migrants and foreigners, reminding us that we too are foreigners! — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) February 18, 2017

“How often in the Bible the Lord asks us to welcome migrants and foreigners, reminding us that we too are foreigners!” he said.

Pretty uncontroversial, right?

Apparently not.

Some thought it was a veiled reference to Donald Trump’s Muslim ban and promises to “build a wall”.

The tweet got around 56,000 retweets and about 2,800 replies.

Even stranger was the fact that a few of these were people telling the Pope why the Bible clearly supported Trump’s plans to discriminate at the border on the basis of religion.

@Pontifex even God believed extreme vetting was a good thing. Moses didn't get into the promised land. — Mike Oberhill (@obertown) February 18, 2017

You’ve really got to admire the guts of people poking holes in the Pope’s argument about loving thy neighbour.

The 80-year-old was ordained nearly thirty years ago and became Cardinal of Buenos Aires in 1998.

Plus, you know, he’s the Pope.

people are brave. trying to imagine tweeting the POPE being like "well, actually" + my palms are sweating at the thought — Bridget Minamore (@bridgetminamore) February 19, 2017

But people didn’t seem to like the Argentinian commenting on US politics.

@Pontifex Sheesh dude, preach about following Christ and keep out of politics. — Dave Miller (@superdavemil) February 19, 2017

But others pointed out problems with that argument.

Saw some more people tell @Pontifex to "stay in your lane", like faith isn't connected to real life things like politics. — Sean Gallagher 📦🐭 (@thepacketrat) February 19, 2017

People were really loving telling the Pope that “extreme vetting”, which Donald Trump has used to describe the Muslim ban, is actually totally holy and fine.

@Pontifex And let's not forget the extreme vetting of heaven itself where : REV 21:27 'nothing impure shall enter it." — Michael1711 (@MichaelO1711) February 18, 2017

Someone even went as far as to tell the Pope not to quote the Bible.

@Pontifex wake up. Do not only quote the bible when and where it suits you. — Ettienne du Toit (@ettdut) February 19, 2017

Just think about that again. He told the Pope not to talk about the Bible.

Okay, then.

Here’s hoping Pope Francis will have better luck on other social media accounts.