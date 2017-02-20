The Pope tweeted about immigration and now everyone's explaining Catholicism to him

Back to Discover Home

Pope Francis is the 266th Pope and the first to really take advantage of Twitter to share religious messages.

On Saturday, he tweeted out a topical nugget to his 10.5 million followers, in his typical style.

It was something you might expect to hear from a religious leader on the subject of immigration, about welcoming migrants with open arms.

“How often in the Bible the Lord asks us to welcome migrants and foreigners, reminding us that we too are foreigners!” he said.

Pretty uncontroversial, right?

Apparently not.

Some thought it was a veiled reference to Donald Trump’s Muslim ban and promises to “build a wall”.

The tweet got around 56,000 retweets and about 2,800 replies.

Even stranger was the fact that a few of these were people telling the Pope why the Bible clearly supported Trump’s plans to discriminate at the border on the basis of religion.

You’ve really got to admire the guts of people poking holes in the Pope’s argument about loving thy neighbour.

The 80-year-old was ordained nearly thirty years ago and became Cardinal of Buenos Aires in 1998.

Plus, you know, he’s the Pope.

But people didn’t seem to like the Argentinian commenting on US politics.

But others pointed out problems with that argument.

People were really loving telling the Pope that “extreme vetting”, which Donald Trump has used to describe the Muslim ban, is actually totally holy and fine.

Someone even went as far as to tell the Pope not to quote the Bible.

Just think about that again. He told the Pope not to talk about the Bible.

Okay, then.

Here’s hoping Pope Francis will have better luck on other social media accounts.
KEYWORDS: Donald Trump, Mobile, Pope Francis, Twitter

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover