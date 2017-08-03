The police gave this dog an epic last car ride

When police in Canada received a dog’s last wish, they helped out in heart-warming style.

John McKelvey, who lives in the area of Millbrook, Ontario, asked the local police force to give his dog Bear one final car ride before he was scheduled to be put down.

The Peterborough Police Service stepped up to help, dispatching Pc Craig Ralph to give Bear one last ride.

It's not every day that we get requests like this one or can accommodate such a call but when we were asked to take… Posted by Peterborough Police Service on Tuesday, August 1, 2017

Posting about the lovely encounter on Facebook, the police force said:

“It’s not every day that we get requests like this one or can accommodate such a call but when we were asked to take Millbrook resident John McKelvey’s old and sick dog Bear on one last car ride before needing to be put down we knew what we wanted to do. #resteasybear”

Many members of the local community expressed their support for such a kind act by commenting on the post.

Roger Neal said: “Above and beyond the call of duty. Well done Peterborough Police. It’s things like this that show what an excellent police force we have. Thank you to the officer involved.”

Rosanne Moloney agreed, saying: “What an amazing and caring act. You are truly a credit to your police force.”

Rest in peace Bear, we’re glad you got one last car ride.