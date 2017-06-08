The person who set this Times crossword is the hero we need right now

Have you ever been filling out a crossword and thought to yourself, 'there's a hidden message here'?

Well, maybe you weren't going mad after all.

Lauren Smith recently posted on Twitter about her friend, who's a crossword setter for The Times, and the hidden message is brilliant.

Holy crossword, Batman!

Whether or not it was the intention of the setter to excite fans nobody may ever know.

But, we do know, that somewhere out there is the hero we deserve, and the one we need right now.
By Greg Murphy

