The people sharing their unpopular opinions on Twitter are the most fearless among us

Twitter user Stephanie Boland set out to enquire about people’s non-political controversial views, and the results ranged from heartwarming to downright ridiculous.

She found overrated pizza, Bounty chocolate appreciation and a disdain for tea are among the socially unpopular opinions being (bravely) shared on social media.

Boland, head of digital at Prospect magazine, got the ball rolling with her divisive praise of coconut-rich Bounty chocolates.

Whichever way your opinion might sit, it’s fair to say Boland’s question got people talking (and arguing) – she received 7,000 replies in less than 24 hours.

Here are some of the highlights.

This one is for all the last-trainers who love nothing more than stinking out the carriage with a fresh double cheeseburger and fries.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Who are we to dis-a-brie?

The Hawaiian pizza was the OG swineapple, yet it always gets so much hate.

On yer bike, Heather.

Oof, Tracy went there.

This should not be an unpopular opinion.

Bit cheeky, this one.

The next post is fair game considering much of the UK has experienced a less than satisfactory summer so far, this year.

While some of the opinions were highly contentious, Hussein Kesvani’s contribution was the bravest among them all.

What a courageous soul.
