The people sharing their unpopular opinions on Twitter are the most fearless among us

Twitter user Stephanie Boland set out to enquire about people’s non-political controversial views, and the results ranged from heartwarming to downright ridiculous.

She found overrated pizza, Bounty chocolate appreciation and a disdain for tea are among the socially unpopular opinions being (bravely) shared on social media.

What's the most unpopular benign opinion you hold? (i.e. not politically dodgy, just socially derided) — Stephanie Boland (@stephanieboland) August 3, 2017

Boland, head of digital at Prospect magazine, got the ball rolling with her divisive praise of coconut-rich Bounty chocolates.

Mine is that Bounty is the best Celebrations chocolate — Stephanie Boland (@stephanieboland) August 3, 2017

Whichever way your opinion might sit, it’s fair to say Boland’s question got people talking (and arguing) – she received 7,000 replies in less than 24 hours.

Here are some of the highlights.

This one is for all the last-trainers who love nothing more than stinking out the carriage with a fresh double cheeseburger and fries.

I really don't mind other people eating on public transport. — Duncan Robinson (@duncanrobinson) August 3, 2017

Not all heroes wear capes.

I'm happy seeing public displays of affection, hipsters, people taking selfies, socks with sandals and I quite like instant coffee. — MꙬse Allain (@MooseAllain) August 3, 2017

Who are we to dis-a-brie?

I can't stand cheese. — Jonn Elledge (@JonnElledge) August 3, 2017

The Hawaiian pizza was the OG swineapple, yet it always gets so much hate.

My favourite pizza is Hawaiian which is something people always get weirdly angry about — Olivia Rudgard (@OliviaRudgard) August 3, 2017

On yer bike, Heather.

Lycra is awesomely practical and most people look absolutely fine in it — heather glass (@heather_m_glass) August 3, 2017

Oof, Tracy went there.

This should not be an unpopular opinion.

Hot chocolate is better than coffee https://t.co/qVRJg3XVyC — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) August 3, 2017

Bit cheeky, this one.

There is literally nothing special about Nando's. https://t.co/cqbURB79vy — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) August 3, 2017

The next post is fair game considering much of the UK has experienced a less than satisfactory summer so far, this year.

Summer is an awful, indefensible season https://t.co/x8o98YIplc — David Klion (@DavidKlion) August 3, 2017

While some of the opinions were highly contentious, Hussein Kesvani’s contribution was the bravest among them all.

oh boy, where to begin — Hussein Kesvani (@HKesvani) August 3, 2017

The best way to drink tea is over ice — Hussein Kesvani (@HKesvani) August 3, 2017

Also - Cargo shorts are GREAT and under appreciated — Hussein Kesvani (@HKesvani) August 3, 2017

What a courageous soul.