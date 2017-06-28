The owner of the lobster that went viral isn’t happy about its treatment by airport officials

Remember the gigantic 9kg lobster who went viral after a spokesman for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) posted a picture of it on Twitter?

Now, the lobster’s owner has spoken out – and she’s not happy.

(AP)

Lisa Feinman, who owns the Atlantic Seafood Market in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, has taken to Facebook to share her displeasure. She was sending the lobster to a customer when the incident took place at Boston’s Logan International airport.

“This TSA agent should mind his own business,” she writes. “When is it okay to go through someone’s checked baggage and take photographs?”

I have something to say about this… This TSA agent should mind his own business. When is it okayto go through… Posted by Atlantic Seafood Market on Monday, June 26, 2017

The TSA website says a live lobster is allowed through security but must be transported in a “clear, plastic, spill-proof container”. Apparently the problem with this particular lobster was that it was packed in a cooler bag instead.

Feinman writes: “I packed this checked cooler with care and concern for the lobsters and my customer’s personal property.” In fact, there were several other lobsters also placed on top of the whopper.

“Seriously, nothing better to do? Who would be to blame when lobsters show up with a claw broken off because the TSA agent doesn’t know how to properly handle a lobster?” she asks.

Posted by Atlantic Seafood Market on Thursday, May 4, 2017

Finishing off her rant, Feinman writes: “Do your job and leave our personal property alone.” Ouch.

Today, the TSA told Fox News that it was “reaching out to the passenger directly to discuss her concerns. During the busy summer travel season TSA officers will screen more than 2.3 million passengers per day.

“We share images through social media to provide helpful travel tips and to better inform the travelling public about TSA’s mission. At no point does TSA reveal passenger specific information”.