The outdoor cinema is returning to Cork's Fitzgerald's Park on Saturday

Back to Discover Home

Popcorn at the ready, as 7UP Free is once again bringing the outdoor cinema to Cork's Fitzgerald's Park this coming Saturday.

And they'll be screening everybody's favourite cop movie - 'Lethal Weapon'!

After the success of last year's cinema events, 7UP, in conjunction with Happenings will be transforming the park into a stunning outdoor cinema on Saturday, May 20 as part of the &UP Free Summer Your Way campaign.

'Lethal Weapon' celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2017, and we can't think of a better choice than the 80's blockbuster.

Movie goers can avail of the giant bean bags as well as a complimentary 7UP Mojito Free on the night.

You can also bring along your own blanket and a picnic if you want. There will also be food and drinks to buy down below.

Throughout the summer months, Happenings with 7UP Free presents: Summer Cinema will host a series of eight movies in outdoor locations around Ireland.

Tickets for the screening are on sale now at €5 and can be bought at this link. If the event is postponed your ticket will be transferred to the new date or you'll be given a refund.

Gates open at 8.30pm and the film should start around 10.00pm, or when it gets dark enough.
KEYWORDS: outdoor cinema, lethal weapon

 

By Greg Murphy

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover