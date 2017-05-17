The outdoor cinema is returning to Cork's Fitzgerald's Park on Saturday

Popcorn at the ready, as 7UP Free is once again bringing the outdoor cinema to Cork's Fitzgerald's Park this coming Saturday.

And they'll be screening everybody's favourite cop movie - 'Lethal Weapon'!

Join us for the 2nd @HappeningsIRE with 7UP Free presents: #SummverCinema - Lethal Weapon on Saturday 20th May in Fitzgerald's Park, Cork. pic.twitter.com/Rq6CAkYUlL — 7UP Ireland (@7UPIRELAND) May 11, 2017

After the success of last year's cinema events, 7UP, in conjunction with Happenings will be transforming the park into a stunning outdoor cinema on Saturday, May 20 as part of the &UP Free Summer Your Way campaign.

'Lethal Weapon' celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2017, and we can't think of a better choice than the 80's blockbuster.

Movie goers can avail of the giant bean bags as well as a complimentary 7UP Mojito Free on the night.

You can also bring along your own blanket and a picnic if you want. There will also be food and drinks to buy down below.

Throughout the summer months, Happenings with 7UP Free presents: Summer Cinema will host a series of eight movies in outdoor locations around Ireland.

Tickets for the screening are on sale now at €5 and can be bought at this link. If the event is postponed your ticket will be transferred to the new date or you'll be given a refund.

Gates open at 8.30pm and the film should start around 10.00pm, or when it gets dark enough.