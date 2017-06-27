The official Ukrainian Twitter account has responded to the cyber attack with a brilliant meme

Ukraine is currently in the midst of a pretty serious cyber attack, affecting its power grid, banks and government offices.

But the people managing the country’s official Twitter accounts have managed to find some humour in the situation and portray it through the use of a meme.

Alongside the This Is Fine gif, the verified @Ukraine account tweeted: “Some of our gov agencies, private firms were hit by a virus. No need to panic, we’re putting utmost efforts to tackle the issue” followed by an A-OK emoji.

People are absolutely loving it.

This isn’t the first time the account has used humour in an unfortunate situation – like when they responded to Russia’s olive branch tweet with a Simpsons gif.

Though not everyone appeared to get their humour this time around.

So others were quick to step in and inform them of the joke.

The official account for Verkhovna Rada, the parliament of Ukraine, even joined in, replying: “We’ve been standing strong so far” with a sunglasses emoji.

Ukraine’s prime minister Volodymyr Groysman said on Facebook that the cyberattack is “unprecedented” but that “vital systems haven’t been affected”.
