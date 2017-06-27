The official Ukrainian Twitter account has responded to the cyber attack with a brilliant meme

Ukraine is currently in the midst of a pretty serious cyber attack, affecting its power grid, banks and government offices.

But the people managing the country’s official Twitter accounts have managed to find some humour in the situation and portray it through the use of a meme.

Alongside the This Is Fine gif, the verified @Ukraine account tweeted: “Some of our gov agencies, private firms were hit by a virus. No need to panic, we’re putting utmost efforts to tackle the issue” followed by an A-OK emoji.

Some of our gov agencies, private firms were hit by a virus. No need to panic, we’re putting utmost efforts to tackle the issue 👌 pic.twitter.com/RsDnwZD5Oj — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) June 27, 2017

People are absolutely loving it.

The Ukraine seems to have a good sense of humour about their current situation. — swight (@swight) June 27, 2017

At least you have a sense of humor — shalanda (@DrkBeauty1) June 27, 2017

A touch of self-deprecation in your GIF IS appreciated. Stay strong! — Россия во мгле. (@gIf3TNnktaAbC32) June 27, 2017

This isn’t the first time the account has used humour in an unfortunate situation – like when they responded to Russia’s olive branch tweet with a Simpsons gif.

You really don't change, do you? pic.twitter.com/HDfS9A8jWZ — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) May 30, 2017

Though not everyone appeared to get their humour this time around.

That's the wrong gif to use to show everything is alright guys. — Bend like a boss (@Zingzangboom) June 27, 2017

Guys you're doing this meme thing wrong https://t.co/eehHd7GluD — max seddon (@maxseddon) June 27, 2017

So others were quick to step in and inform them of the joke.

No it's perfect — Jane Lytvynenko (@JaneLytv) June 27, 2017

Some people just don't get sarcasm. This tweet is amazing!!! :) — Roman (@resident_UA) June 27, 2017

The official account for Verkhovna Rada, the parliament of Ukraine, even joined in, replying: “We’ve been standing strong so far” with a sunglasses emoji.

We've been standing strong so far 😎 — Verkhovna Rada (@ua_parliament) June 27, 2017

Ukraine’s prime minister Volodymyr Groysman said on Facebook that the cyberattack is “unprecedented” but that “vital systems haven’t been affected”.