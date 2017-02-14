The Obamas' Valentine's Day messages to each other will hit you right in the feels

It’s already abundantly clear that people can’t let go of the Obamas.

And the latest social media activity from the two of them hasn’t done anything to help with that whatsoever.

Being Valentine’s Day, both Barack and Michelle decided to share a sweet sentiment online and they’re nothing short of adorable.

Here’s Barack’s throwback:

And Michelle’s more arty shot:

It’s proved too much for some people.

Real relationship goals right there.
