The Obamas' Valentine's Day messages to each other will hit you right in the feels

It’s already abundantly clear that people can’t let go of the Obamas.

And the latest social media activity from the two of them hasn’t done anything to help with that whatsoever.

Being Valentine’s Day, both Barack and Michelle decided to share a sweet sentiment online and they’re nothing short of adorable.

Here’s Barack’s throwback:

Happy Valentine’s Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new. pic.twitter.com/O0UhJWoqGN — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2017

And Michelle’s more arty shot:

Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama. #valentines pic.twitter.com/n3tEmSAJRT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2017

It’s proved too much for some people.

@BarackObama @MichelleObama *millions of people abruptly burst into tears* IT'S FINE I'M FINE EVERYTHING'S FINE — Veronica Roth (@VeronicaRoth) February 14, 2017

Real relationship goals right there.