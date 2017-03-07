The Obamas showed up at an art gallery and all everyone can talk about is how good they look

Barack Obama has made his first appearance since Donald Trump claimed the former president of the United States tapped his phones during the presidential election – and he was looking good.

(Jose Luis Magana/AP)

He and his wife Michelle were reportedly clapped and cheered by a small crowd present at the National Gallery of Art in Washington.

With Trump’s sensational and as yet unfounded claims hanging in the air around Obama at the moment the public did what any person in the 21st century who wants to talk about politics would do – talked about his outfit.

The compliments weren’t limited to Barack.

Having said that, some felt Obama could have brought out his A-game sooner.

The passion.

