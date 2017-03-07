The Obamas showed up at an art gallery and all everyone can talk about is how good they look

Barack Obama has made his first appearance since Donald Trump claimed the former president of the United States tapped his phones during the presidential election – and he was looking good.

He and his wife Michelle were reportedly clapped and cheered by a small crowd present at the National Gallery of Art in Washington.

Round of applause and cheers as Obama leaves the National Gallery, becoming a thing apparently — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) March 5, 2017

I was at the National Gallery of Art today and Barack Obama showed up pic.twitter.com/lUltonl91X — man without pants (@ManWithoutPants) March 5, 2017

Crowd as President Obama leaves the National Gallery pic.twitter.com/lqPSSNrKg9 — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) March 5, 2017

With Trump’s sensational and as yet unfounded claims hanging in the air around Obama at the moment the public did what any person in the 21st century who wants to talk about politics would do – talked about his outfit.

Barack got that old man swag: Brown leather jacket, shirt tucked in. I could only hope to be that fresh when I'm 60. pic.twitter.com/RW5pNMp83d — A.T. The Ambassador (@Acquired_Taste) March 6, 2017

Barack is GOING off with the fit. https://t.co/2Txrbv6kCX — eeeeedeeeee. 🕊 (@SupaSaiyanEEDEE) March 7, 2017

BARACK IN THE LEATHER JACKET WOO! https://t.co/i7xFIPxlUF — sullen girl (@neeqeee) March 7, 2017

President Barack Obama out here living his best life and looking like the next cover of GQ pic.twitter.com/PeD5aUaz9P — Bougie Banton (@_KingNeek) March 6, 2017

The compliments weren’t limited to Barack.

Michelle really out here rocking that Alexander Wang and Barack stunting with the leather jacket 😩😩 🔥🔥👀😭 pic.twitter.com/OmidlUJOZ0 — Luxary styles (@Luxarystyles) March 7, 2017

Having said that, some felt Obama could have brought out his A-game sooner.

Barack Obama gave us 8 years of "dad jeans" knowing all the while that this was possible. How dare you sir! pic.twitter.com/J1GXgKhqO4 — J.A.B. (@MsJamilaAisha) March 7, 2017

The passion.