The Obamas have released their last Christmas message

The Obamas have released their last Christmas address to the people of America and it’s a good one.

The video took in a variety of topics, from the theme of the lavish White House decorations to thanking military families for their service.

Of course, they had to look back on what they’ve achieved over the last eight years; not that they were boasting or anything.

“Together, we fought our way back from the worst recession in 80 years, and got unemployment to a nine-year low. We secured health insurance for another 20 million Americans, and new protections for folks who already had insurance,” Barack said.

“We made America more respected around the world, took on the mantle of leadership in the fight to protect this planet for our kids, and much, much more.”

The serious stuff was nice, but it wouldn’t be our favourite first couple if Barack didn’t crack a few jokes as Michelle rolled her eyes.

Our favourite bit was a throwback to their first Christmas message, which shows Barack chuckling away as Michelle tries to say her lines. We doubt the next president will be this amusing.

Merry Christmas Obamas, we’ll miss you!