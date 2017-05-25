The next location for Pippa O'Connor's POCO jeans pop-up shop is. . . Cork!

Pippa O'Connor announced on her Snapchat this morning that she has plans to set up a pop-up shop for her POCO jeans range in Cork, writes Pam Ryan.

This follows on from the model and fashion blogger's successful pop-up project in Dundrum Town Centre.

It's been FAB!! Bye bye to our #pocobypippa pop up shop in @dundrumtc ☺ .. where to next ?! 👀☘️🌎 stay tuned 😉 xx A post shared by POCO By Pippa (@pocobypippa) on May 7, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

And Mahon Point is set to be the Cork location of choice.

"We confirm our next POCO pop up shop and we are coming to Munster," Pippa said. "The pop up shop in Cork is going to be in Mahon Point, which I'm so excited about because I really wanted to go to Cork and what a better place to be.

"I haven't seen the shop unit yet but my husband assures me it's amazing."

And, as if that news wasn't exciting enough, she's hiring.

Our next POCO pop up shop will be coming to Mahon Point, Cork for the month of August🎉👖💙 and we are looking for energetic sales assistants — Pippa O'ConnorOrmond (@pipsypie) May 25, 2017

.. if you would like to work on this exciting project please email careers@pocobypippa.com — Pippa O'ConnorOrmond (@pipsypie) May 25, 2017

There are no more details yet on when on when the new store will officially open but given Pippa's reputation it's bound to be a big hit.