The new 'what in tarnation' meme is gloriously weird

Back to Discover Home

Memes are like plants: they start as a small seedling and grow into something much bigger than originally expected.

Nothing could be truer than the “what in tarnation” meme – it started small and relatively funny but soon snowballed as things got seriously weird and seriously funny.

First up: the origin of this meme. It seemed to be first posted last month on Tumblr and showed a dog in a hat with the simple words “what in tarnation”.

Card

Pretty funny stuff, and people soon picked up the dog and put their own spin on it.

But that wasn’t enough and soon things descended into the bizarre. The formula is simple: add the now iconic brown cowboy hat to your picture with the caption “what in -ation.” The word just has to end in “ation” and you’re golden.

Some people turned to animals for inspiration.

Whereas others took their jumping off point from popular culture.

Card

And some paid tribute to politics with their interpretation of the meme.

Card

Card

Things got really meta when other memes came into play.

Card

Some people put a bit too much intellectual thought into their memes.

And some are just inexplicable.

Card

Card

Big up to everyone with a little bit too much free time who helped get this meme off the ground.

Who knew so many words ended in “ation”?
KEYWORDS: Meme, Memes, Viral, what in tarnation

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover