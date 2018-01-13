The new Netflix releases that will get you through the dry January spell

Ah, January, the month of resolutions, new year new me quotes, bucket lists and indulging in some well-needed Netflix therapy, writes Breda Graham.

Although many people treat the first month of the new year as a blank canvas in which to fill with new experiences and memories in the coming 12 months, it can quickly become a dreary period.

We are now almost half way through January and after a fun-filled Christmas, those commitments to pull the socks up have, for some, become nothing more than empty promises.

For a lot of us January is a long month of dark, dreary nights and this January has so far blessed our little green isle with freezing temperatures, downpours and flooding.

Not to mention that with the majority of our group of no-craic friends partaking in dry January, we can run out of ways to keep ourselves occupied.

Cue that life saving Netflix subscription of endless shows and movies.

Our favourite streaming site have only gone and added shows which make for the perfect cosy night in.

Here are some of what is on offer this month to beat those January blues.

How to Get Away with Murder Season 3

If you are a How to Get Away with Murder fan and thought season one and two were addictive, you will have a marathon with the even more intense season three.

Season two left us on a cliff hanger with a lot of unanswered questions which you will be glad to know are answered in season three with the loss of some of the most-loved characters in the show.

This one is an intense, heart-pounding tear-jerker that will be worth the hours of binge watching and forgetting that a real world exists outside your bedroom window.

Be warned. You will go through a mix of emotions watching this one. It is a tough one for the soft ’ol soul. Yes, I cried.

The return of Black Mirror

The popular Netflix original, Black Mirror, returns with yet another season of dark, thought-provoking satire.

This season, as do previous seasons makes you question society and the future of humanity.

Kind of scary actually, but good scary.

The true story Manhunt: Unabomber

One for the true story lovers, this dramatic and gripping true story of the FBI’s hunt for the Unabomber in the 1990s, the deadliest serial bomber in history.

Criminal profiler, Jim "Fitz" Fitzgerld Fitzgerald who pioneers the use of forensic linguistics to identify and capture the Unabomber faces an uphill battle in tracking the infamous criminal.

This one is for fans of Mindhunter and The Sinner.

The Good Place

This series is one for fans of a more quirky take on comedy.

Staring Kristen Bell, an Arizona woman who enters the afterlife tries to become a better person by making amends for past bad behaviour.

Fans of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will be on side with this one.

The End of the F***ing World

Based on the comic book series by Charles Forsman, this dark comedy follows two teens, James and Alyssa, as they run away from home and embark on a cross-country road trip.

James is a self-proclaimed psychopath who announces that he plans to murder Alyssa. “I thought she could be interesting to kill. So I pretended to fall in love with her,” he says at the beginning of the series.

But in a turn of events, Alyssa starts to make James feel things he has never felt before.

This is one for the fans of dark humour.

The BFG

A new release on Netflix, animated movie The BFG tells the tale of a young girl, the Queen of England and a friendly giant known as the BFG, who set out on an adventure to capture the evil giants who have been invading the human world.

Based on Roald Dahl’s beloved fantasy book, the scares are enough to keep the littlest audience members away but this tale about discovering friendship and family in the unlikeliest of places is one for the family.

Ultimate Beastmaster

While not new to Netflix, this American competition reality show is one to come across when looking for lighter watching and will have you addicted within minutes.

It is one for a few belly laughs also as some of the competitors get themselves into some tricky positions throughout the course whilst trying to defeat the beast.

Similar to Total Wipeout and Ninja Warrior, this adaptation features athletes from a number of countries who compete to take a place in the Beastmaster final.

Every episode follows the journey of each athletes advancement which makes us fall into the ’watch next episode’ trap.

There you have it, some more releases to keep you busy trustee Netflixers, which will either make you thankful that you have something new to watch, or cause the anxiety of now having too much to watch as you try to juggle being in the midst of binging four shows.

Go forth with the confidence you will finish every single one, you will not be defeated. Happy watching!