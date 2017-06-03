The new Murder on the Orient Express trailer has divided Poirot fans

The trailer for the upcoming Murder on the Orient Express film landed during the week and, we have to admit, it looks pretty decent.

It's got a packed cast, including Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Judy Dench, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Josh Gad and Daisy Ridley.

Kenneth Branagh himself is directing the latest incarnation of the Agatha Christy story.

But there is one "character" that stood out above the rest - Kenneth Branagh's moustache!

That's a mighty sized soup strainer!

Twitter had a lot of thoughts on Poirot's facial hair decisions.

A few were impressed

Can't deny though, Kenneth Branagh is rocking the moustache hard! — Sami Sadek (@sadeksami91) June 2, 2017

Kenneth Branagh's moustache game is fierce #MurderontheOrientExpress — Brittany (@Pepper_Peanuts) May 4, 2017

I'll go see MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS just because of Kenneth Branagh's ridiculous Poirot moustache. — Jake Wallace (@jwconductor) June 2, 2017

Surely Kenneth Branagh's moustache deserves a credit all of its own in the new Murder on the Orient Express trailer — Katie Bradburn (@katie_bradburn) June 2, 2017

#MurderontheOrientExpress The Moustache on Kenneth Branagh alone is ground to watch this movie. #TheresonlyoneDavidSuchet — Pani B (@Gingergreek) June 1, 2017

Much more thought it was "bastardisation" of a lip sweater

That moustache on Kenneth Branagh's face is a complete bastardisation of Poirot! — Emma Mattock (@Rabbit_182) June 3, 2017

Kenneth Branagh's moustache in Murder on the Orient Express will either go down as the BEST or the WORST moustache in cinematic history pic.twitter.com/h5eHgh8lZK — Eli Cantrell (@ComicalCat) June 1, 2017

Kenneth Branagh in that hideous moustache is NOT Poirot! — JENNY COOK (@JENNYACOOK) June 2, 2017

but honestly what is with kenneth branagh's moustache it looks like a bad interpretation of that wave painting — jessie 🚙 (@jesslose) June 2, 2017

What the feck is going on with Kenneth Branagh's moustache as Poirot?! He would never ever have had that. I miss David Suchet already :( — Natasha O'Neill (@natashaoneill_) June 2, 2017

Really not a fan of Kenneth Branagh's moustache in Murder on the Orient Express. It's just not Poirot. — Rachel_ (@ughitsrachel) June 1, 2017

Whoa, Kenneth Branagh's Poirot moustache is a bit bonkers. I'm not at all sure that it's magnificent, either in the singular or the plural! — Onion Budgie (@OnionBudgie) June 1, 2017