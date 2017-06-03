The new Murder on the Orient Express trailer has divided Poirot fans

The trailer for the upcoming Murder on the Orient Express film landed during the week and, we have to admit, it looks pretty decent.

It's got a packed cast, including Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Judy Dench, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Josh Gad and Daisy Ridley.

Kenneth Branagh himself is directing the latest incarnation of the Agatha Christy story.

But there is one "character" that stood out above the rest - Kenneth Branagh's moustache!

That's a mighty sized soup strainer!

Twitter had a lot of thoughts on Poirot's facial hair decisions.

A few were impressed

Much more thought it was "bastardisation" of a lip sweater
By Greg Murphy

