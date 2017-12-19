The new Donald Trump robot at Disney World is really freaking people out

Disney World has finally reopened its Hall Of Presidents attraction, almost a year after it closed so that Donald Trump could be added.

The 45th president recorded audio for the animatronics display, just like each sitting president has done since the 1990s. But given that this is president Trump, the robot is receiving a lot of attention.

Mr Trump is introduced by George Washington, before reciting the oath of office. He then goes on to give what sounds like a very presidential speech.

“Above all, to be an American is to be an optimist, to believe that we can always do better and that the best days of our great nation are still ahead of us,” Robot Trump says.

But in all honesty it’s his face that’s drawing the most attention, with pretty much everyone seemingly agreed that the model looks like actor John Voight.

It's weird how the Trump robot at the Hall of Presidents is Trump from an HBO movie five years from now where he's played by Jon Voight pic.twitter.com/7GtizFfELR — Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) December 19, 2017

TRUMP (2019)

(dir. Oliver Stone)

(str. Jon Voight) pic.twitter.com/QcukvIPiiq — kp dawes 😶 (@kpdawes) December 19, 2017

He looks like Jon Voight after the anaconda spit him out. https://t.co/98fV4DmwHR — Andrew Dignan (@AndrewDignan) December 19, 2017

The real Jon Voight, we think… (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

But it’s not just the Anaconda actor they think Robot Trump has a likeness to.

Trump robot in the Hall of Presidents looks like a 71-year-old Chucky doll. pic.twitter.com/yLCBmhpNvG — John Cohen (@JohnCohen1) December 19, 2017

Trump’s old foe even gets a mention, and once you see it, it can’t be unseen.

Disney was so sure Hillary would win they just made a Hillary robot for their hall of presidents and when Trump won they just put a trump skin over it and it looks like something straight from hell pic.twitter.com/IixdGd2WpE — Mr. Beginning To Feel A Lot Like Christmas (@mrfeelswildride) December 19, 2017

The trump robot looked like they started with a Hillary bot and were forced to make do pic.twitter.com/DkhoojJHiG — Wil Gluten (@moonpolysoft) December 19, 2017

While the expressions of the presidents behind Trump have also been scrutinised.

all the other presidents in Disney's new Hall of Presidents look like they can't believe Donald Trump is president either pic.twitter.com/eMP9UX1bM8 — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) December 18, 2017

Half An Onion In A Bag, that Twitter account of an onion that wants more followers than Trump, is certainly frightened.

If any of you have ever wondered if vegetables can have nightmares, it's safe to say after seeing the Trump robot from Disney's Hall of Presidents, we're about to find out. pic.twitter.com/xq4LUfc1cY — Half An Onion (@HalfOnionInABag) December 19, 2017

It will definitely make for an interesting school trip.