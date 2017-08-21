The Moon was throwing shade in more ways than one on Twitter
The first total solar eclipse to sweep across the US in 99 years, from Oregon to South Carolina, brought about a superb tweet from none other than the Moon itself.
Well, Nasa’s Moon account that is.
The @NASAMoon Twitter account has been building up to the special day with some great tweets revolving around itself – a nice break for an object that revolves around the Earth.
Do you need a beautiful Moon image to brighten your day? Well it's your lucky #MoonCrushMonday pic.twitter.com/MfTZE5kNIM— NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) August 14, 2017
ONE WEEK until @NASAMoon 🌕 blocks @NASASun ☀️ as visible from @NASAEarth 🌎 pic.twitter.com/jzf0GPkQcR— NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) August 14, 2017
Today's the day! All eyes on the Moon #observethemoon #SolarEclipse2017 🌕— NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) August 21, 2017
And while those tweets were entertaining enough, they were nothing compared to what the @NASAMoon account had in store for the big day.
HA HA HA I’ve blocked the Sun! Make way for the Moon. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/nZCoqBlSTe— NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) August 21, 2017
“Make way for the Moon” – Now that’s an eclipse for the modern age right there.
Totality – when the sun is completely obscured by the moon – lasts for around two minutes in each location along the narrow corridor stretching across the US.
So it was no surprise to see @NASAMoon unblock @NASASun after a short while.
Let the Sun shine ☀️ @NASASun, I unblocked you in the sky and on Twitter :) #SolarEclipse2017— NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) August 21, 2017
That’s great orbital banter.
