The moment your postman drops your parcel down the toilet

We’ve all had those days when everything you attempt just doesn’t go to plan.

Especially when you are trying to go out of your way to do a good deed.

Take this Postman in the UK for example.

Last week, he was on his daily delivery route and as he tried to deliver a parcel to one house, he discovered nobody was at home.

As a postman, we can imagine he is well aware of how annoying those ‘we attempted to deliver your parcel’ notes are so he decided to pop the parcel through an open window of the house instead.

Now, what he didn’t know was that there was a toilet directly underneath it.

Yes, you guessed it.

Home owner, Sam Cooke found the message when he got home and found it so funny, he posted some pictures to Twitter.

Well this has happened today... pic.twitter.com/p1tPfGobif — Sam Cooke (@SJCooke94) March 30, 2017

Cooke was then contact by Royal Mail to apologise but he replied saying, "There's honestly nothing to apologise for, the parcel is absolutely fine, gave me and thousands of others a good laugh that's all."

@RoyalMail There's honestly nothing to apologise for, the parcel is absolutely fine, gave me and thousands of others a good laugh that's all 👍🏻 — Sam Cooke (@SJCooke94) March 31, 2017

He later took to Twitter to follow up on the story: "I have been contacted by a member of the Royal Mail team at my local office, the postie is going to knock on my door and apologise.

"I look forward to meeting him and I will assure him he has nothing to be sorry about, no harm done! Keep up the great work @RoyalMail"