The moment this little girl thought a bride was her favourite princess

Heart-warming photos of a little girl meeting who she believed to be her favourite princess have appeared on the interweb and trust us, they’ll give you all the feels.

The toddler and her mother were strolling through the city of Seattle when a bride and groom emerged from the church after getting married.

The little girl immediately thought that she was the princess from her favourite book, the one she just happened to be holding.

The bride of course didn’t tell the young fan otherwise and spent the next few moments chatting and playing pretend.

Before she left she plucked a flower from her bridal bouquet and gifted it to bright-eyed girl as a little momento.

The groom posted the adorable photographs of the importu scene on Imgur, under the username, Skizzotrobzface.